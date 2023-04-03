Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.15. The stock had a trading volume of 553,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,220. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $294.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

