Grin Market Capitalization Tops $7.04 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $860,089.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,907.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00332047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00569308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00456045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

