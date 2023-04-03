Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ASR opened at $306.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $313.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.