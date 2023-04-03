Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Up 10.3% in March

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guess’ by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Guess’ Trading Up 1.1 %

GES stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. 584,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

