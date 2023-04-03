Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $209.89. 3,109,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,971,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $544.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

