Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 28,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $665.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

