Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $285.37. 301,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,382. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

