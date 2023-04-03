Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 7.8% in March

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 over the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of HVT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $517.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

