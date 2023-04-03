HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
