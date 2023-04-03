HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.16. The stock had a trading volume of 814,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,766. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.