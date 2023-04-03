Head to Head Analysis: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 221.86%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.02%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.93 $24.24 million $1.46 3.58 Nyxoah $3.25 million 57.48 -$32.90 million ($1.26) -5.94

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 54.44% 25.11% 20.68% Nyxoah -1,004.67% -23.03% -19.15%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

