Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Plans $0.45 Dividend

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HTIBP opened at $20.19 on Monday. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28.
About Healthcare Trust
