HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 89,697 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -189.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

