Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 22% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $65.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017840 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,834 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,833.50306 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07061159 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $90,614,151.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

