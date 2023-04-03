Hedera Price Up 14.9% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $72.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,834 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,833.50306 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07061159 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $90,614,151.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

