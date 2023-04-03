Hedron Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Hedron has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $100.07 million and $278,102.45 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

