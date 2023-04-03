Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires 146 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.3% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,250,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $7.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.12. 339,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,871. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

