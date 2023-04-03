Heron Bay Capital Management Has $2.54 Million Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Consensus Cloud Solutions accounts for about 1.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. 33,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $658.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 20.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

