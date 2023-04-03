Heron Bay Capital Management Has $354,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,805. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

