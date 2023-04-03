Heron Bay Capital Management Has $6.80 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 4.2% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.75. 304,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

