Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 573 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,290,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,248. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

