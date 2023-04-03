Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up about 3.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES traded up $9.21 on Monday, hitting $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,093. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

