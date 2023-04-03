Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Up 7.5%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.57 and last traded at $142.29. 336,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,810,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

