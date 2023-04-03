HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.11 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $44.11 billion and $9.75 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
