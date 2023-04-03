Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Holley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

HLLY stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Holley by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Holley by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

