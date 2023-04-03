Horizen (ZEN) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $144.77 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00038011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00131272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,538,806 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

