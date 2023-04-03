Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.