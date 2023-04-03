Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,053 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $283.48. 160,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average of $243.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

