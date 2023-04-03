Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,365 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,903,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.59. 112,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

