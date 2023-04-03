Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,579 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.81. 5,488,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,466,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $681.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $278.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

