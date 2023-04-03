Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $601,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $89.09. 42,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,054. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $107.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

