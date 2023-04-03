Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,246. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

