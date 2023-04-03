Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.50.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Hub Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hub Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

