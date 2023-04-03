Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $594.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $594.12.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

HUM stock opened at $485.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.72. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

