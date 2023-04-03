ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $303.42 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $303.42 million and $285.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 953,063,539 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 952,999,436.4380658 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26895612 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $116,540,881.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

