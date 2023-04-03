IDEX Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, IDEX has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and $4.52 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

IDEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.