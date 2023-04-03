iExec RLC One Day Volume Reaches $11.74 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005889 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $132.00 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.87 or 1.00081382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.61278317 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $8,830,800.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

