Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $72.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Price Performance

About Immunocore

Immunocore stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

