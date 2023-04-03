Immutable X Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $601.93 million and approximately $35.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

