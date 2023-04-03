Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.29. 2,038,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,428. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.