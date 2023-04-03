Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Sells 2,105 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $91.95. 197,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,918. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.89 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

