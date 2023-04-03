Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,111,500.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.23 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

