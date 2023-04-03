Insider Selling: Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Insider Sells £20,010.96 in Stock

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) insider Victoria Blaisdell sold 27,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88), for a total value of £20,010.96 ($24,586.51).

Shares of LON:HDT opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Monday. Holders Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Holders Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider. It operates in two segments, PCB and LCS.

