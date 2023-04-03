Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. 1,378,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.54%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 442,916 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 429,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,907,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.