Insider Selling: N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) CFO Sells $258,307.50 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $258,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 27th, Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of N-able stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60.

NYSE:NABL opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $1,838,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in N-able by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of N-able by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of N-able by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

