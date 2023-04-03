Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CAO Sells $116,882.56 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSIGet Rating) CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. 333,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,335. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.