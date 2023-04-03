Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CAO Sells $116,882.56 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. 333,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,335. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

