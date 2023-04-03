Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 53,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $2,016,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,515. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $38.52.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

