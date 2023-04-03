Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Daniel Bensen sold 400 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,768.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $35,451.27.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.83. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Stories

