Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells 131,029 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $556,398.00.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,161. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.