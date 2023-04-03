Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,159,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,975.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,159,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,529 shares of company stock worth $15,694,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intapp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

