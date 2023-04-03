Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 359,412 shares.The stock last traded at $77.08 and had previously closed at $77.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,232,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Integer by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also

